GHMC polls: Hyderabad City Police issues traffic advisory for counting day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has issued an advisory in view of the counting of votes of the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

It stated that 14 locations have been chosen for the counting of votes on 4th December and some traffic might be diverted to restrict any manipulation of counting.

“The citizens are requested to take note of the counting centres and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the police,” traffic advisory reads.

The 14 locations are, Karwan, Goshamahal, Musheerabad, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Malakpet, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Falaknuma, Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda and Begumpet.

The advisory said that any diversion of traffic at any place will be intimated by the traffic police on its social media platforms.

It further said that there is a chance wherein some stretch in the city will be blocked for all kinds of traffic movement between 7 am and 11 pm on Friday.

Separate vehicle parking locations have also been reserved for the counting agents and people on duty, the advisory said.