GHMC polls: Javadekar releases ‘charge sheet’ against TRS govt

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, on Sunday released a “charge sheet” against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. Training his gun on the TRS government, Javadekar said that Hyderabad has been turned into a “flood city”, as the current dispensation in the state failed on its promise of making it a global city.

“It was very much shocking to see floating vehicles, inundated areas. Rs. 10,000 was promised to victims, but half the money is in pockets,” Javadekar said, whiles addressing the media after releasing the “charge sheet”. He claimed that the TRS government has failed to create any of the 15 new dumping yards that it had promised.

“In this COVID-19 time, chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was resting in his farm house and left the people of Telangana on god. People were forced to spend lakhs of rupees for treatment. AIMIM had its own hospital but no poor have received proper treatment. We are questioning Hyderabad: does it want TRS, AIMIM, Congress or a BJP mayor?” Said Javadekar.

The union minister also alleged that central government schemes were not implemented in the state, as KCR didn’t accepted schemes launched by the Centre, run by prime minister Narendra Modi. “BJP has contributed a lot to Telangana. One more scheme has been brought by KCR is the LRS, which is a big fraud,” Javadekar alleged.

After winning the Dubbak assembly bye-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now focused on its next target – the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, which will be held from December 1. However, it is to be seen if the BJP, by bringing in national level leaders, will be able to leverage it for the GHMC polls, given that in the previous elections the TRS won 99 seats, while the AIMIM won 44, out of the total 150 wards.