GHMC Polls: People stock liquor as shops remain close

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on Tuesday, hundreds of people on Sunday thronged the wine shops. . As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, the SEC has ordered the closure of wine shops for two days from 6 pm on Sunday until 6 pm on December 1.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, on Sunday alone liquor sale was more than double as compared to the quantity usually sold on Sunday. Long queues were spot in front of the liquor shops. A shopkeeper of Golkonda Wine Mart, Shaikpet said, “Some people have purchased enough liquor to fill the boot of a car.”

It is reported that the shops have earned over 7-8 lakhs, that is double the normal range 3.5-4 lakh.

The SEC directed the Telangana excise department to crack down on illegal transportation of liquor. The Assistant Excise Superintendent, Enforcement, N Anji Reddy said that the department would keep a strict vigil from Sunday night until polling concludes.