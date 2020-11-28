GHMC polls: ‘Vote against divisive forces,’ KCR appeals to voters

Hyderabad: Pegging for communal harmony, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo and chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked the voters to effectively disown divisive forces that are trying to create havoc in the city in the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

“As the CM and achiever of Telangana, I request you to support TRS to save Hyderabad from the divisive forces,” KCR said, addressing a massive gathering on the penultimate of election campaigning.

Stating that the TRS-led government had several historical achievements to its credit, KCR said that the state tops in terms of per capita power consumption, thanks to the interrupted power supply. “There is no need for inverters, stabilizers, converters or generators in Hyderabad now,” the chief minister said.

Further, he said that through the Mission Bhageeratha scheme, the government “quenched the thirst” of about 90 per cent of the state. “Free drinking water would be provided up to 20,000 litres of consumption to all households in the city,” the TRS supremo promised.

Rao’s appeal and statements can be seen as a response to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rabid Hindutva campaign that it has taken up for the GHMC elections. BJP leaders, particularly Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad MP D. Arvind have made incendiary speeches.

The BJP is in an upbeat mood after defeating the ruling TRS in the Dubbak bye-election that was held earlier this month.