GHMC polls: Voters highlight unresolved civic issues

Hyderabad: Even as the opposition parties are taking on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti-led government in highlighting unresolved civic issues for the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, voters across the city are stepping up to make their voices heard.

For example, the residents of Tolichowki–the ward that was one of the worst affected during recent floods–decided to boycott the elections as many of their issues were left unresolved. With several localities in Tolichowki and Shaikpet lying in close proximity with the lakes, they still face the mosquito menace, locals said.

Locals allege neither the elected corporator from All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) nor the authorities from GHMC attended to the issues.

Sir Heap of Garbage Laying in Surya Nagar Colony, Circle 18 Shaikpet,requested number of times Nthg have been done . It’s effecting health of residents . Plz help us @CommissionrGHMC , @ZC_Khairatabad @IamAsifSohail @DC_JubileeHills @GHMCOnline @swachhhyderabad @HiHyderabad pic.twitter.com/2cwFJGbyXm — Suryanagar Colony Tolichowki Shaikpet (@suryashaikpet) November 20, 2020

Similarly, residents of Adityangar and Suryanagar had also carried out awareness campaigns in their respective areas to vote for NOTA (None of the above).

In Old City, areas like Ghansi Bazar, Gowliguda, Eidi Bazar, Shahalibanda, Talab Katta, Yakutpura, among others are still lacking behind and problems like uncovered garbage dumps, overflowing sewers, waterlogging, and lack of basic amenities are the major poll issues.

“These civic issues have been used by different political parties during the election the campaign in the past too, but the residents have not done any relief,” lamented Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist and a resident of Shalibanda.

Now, the residents are questioning the agenda of political parties. Even, a number of residents of Hafeezpet, Premnagar, Chandanagar, and Serilingampally have threatened to boycott GHMC polls by choosing the option of NOTA (None of the above) due to the lack of basic amenities.

“Municipal candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are raising local problems during their campaign to get support for the sitting corporators. In their door-to-door campaigns, they are blatantly lying that they provided what had been promised in the previous elections,” said Syed Ahmed Ifteqar, president of Premnagar Welfare Group.

With the TRS-led government failing to provide basic residential amenities, voters are highlighting these ahead of the polls. “The TRS government has failed to find out a concrete solution to the local issues,” said Abdul Rehman, an RTI activist. Rahman is standing as an independent candidate from Rein Bazar division of Yakutpura.

The AIMIM is facing the voters’ wrath too. “No development is seen for years in Chandrayangutta, which is represented by MIM floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi,” said a resident. They urge that the concerned authorities and leaders provide proper roads and drainage system in the locality.

“Mallepally area which is also under AIMIM had been always facing the issue of sewerage water overflowing once in a week, yet no permanent solution has been sought,” said Mohammed Haneef, a trader at Mallepaly Badi Masjid.