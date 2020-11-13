GHMC presents Rs 56k crore budget estimates for 2021-22 fiscal

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday placed the annual budget proposals of Rs.5,600 crore for the financial year 2021-22 before the standing committee. The standing committee meeting was held at the corporation head office, with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar in presence.

The estimated project income through property tax at 32 per cent (or Rs. 1,850 crore) of the total amount and loan component is placed at 22 per cent (at Rs. 1224.5 crore). Further, fees and user charges were projected at 17 per cent of the total income (at Rs. 1022.7 crore) and plan grants at 14 per cent (Rs. 770.5 crore).

Revenues assigned to GHMC under other heads have been projected at 13% of the total at ₹652 crore, while regularization fees are estimated to bring in close to ₹190 crore, among others.

Of the proposed budget, capital expenditure, which takes care of infrastructure projects, roads, street lighting, and stormwater drains, is Rs 3,186 crore. The spending might further increase as the capital expenditure proposed jumped from Rs 2,630 crore (2020-21) to Rs 3,186 crore (2021-22).

Compared to the current year’s expenditure, an additional Rs. 566 crore would be spent on roads, infrastructure, and other works. Also, money spent on greenery would be 10-times more compared to the current year. The civic body has allocated Rs 51.50 crore for urban forestry this year, while it plans to spend Rs 560 crore the next fiscal.

The standing committee has also approved a proposal for property acquisition, for widening of the road up to 30 meters from the Inner Ring Road up to Saroornagar main road.

The proposals will be present in front of the GHMC Council by December 15, where it needs to be discussed by January 10 next year and approved by February 20. Further, the approved proposals will be submitted for the government’s nod by March 7.