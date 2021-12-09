GHMC sanctions funds for street vendors under the PM scheme

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday announced that the Telangana is targeted to enroll 5 lakhs of street vendors for issuing identity cards in the Telangana State for sanctioning Rs. 10,000 to each vendor at low interest through bank in order to help them in the troubled times. Till now, about, 2,16,000 street venders were identified and registered. The concerned authorities are collecting information of street vendors who are faced financial problems during the COVID-19 lockdown. In order to speed up the enrollment in all Municipalities and Corporations, instructions has been issued to all departments, public representatives, additional collectors and commissioners to participate in the street vendors survey to complete it at the earliest. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar D.S, Mepma MD Dr.Satyanarayana visited Rythu Bazar and surroundings areas in Mehdipatnam and interacted with the street vendors. Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary said identity cards are being issued to the street vendors those who are identified, Street vendors information is uploading day to day through separate App. Once the identity cards issued they are eligible to avail various benefits announced by the Government. For enrollment they also have to produce Aadhaar Cards and appealed to the street vendors to cooperate with the Municipal Authorities in enrollment, he added. Addl.Commissioner UCD, Shankariah, all Zonal Commissioners and other officials participated during the visit.
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has mooted plans to provide a better livelihood for street vendors in the city.

After providing a sum of Rs 10,000 each to 40,237 vendors as part of the PM Street Vendor Atma Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme, the civic body has now sanctioned twice the amount. It is to be noted that those who have repaid the previous loan on time, are eligible to receive the second instalment.

Out of the fund worth Rs 50.11 crore from the PM scheme, Rs 46.23 crore has been disbursed so far. According to the rules of the scheme, any street vendor selling fruits or vegetables tea, goods, daily use items is eligible to apply for the loan.

In order to provide a better livelihood to the street vendors, the urban community development wing of the GHMC has initiated a few activities, such as the setting up of camps in various parts of the city. This will allow the vendors to avail the benefits provided by the state and Union governments alike.

According to a report by Telangana Today, officials including labour, employment training and factories, Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Civil Supplies Corporation Limited have been brought under one roof at these camps.

The GHMC plans to spread awareness regarding this initiative. On December 6 the civic body officials explained the process of applying for loans and the benefits of the scheme. Speaking of the program a GHMC official said, ” All the camps are also being geotagged and the program is being successfully implemented across the city”

1,62,105 street vendors were identified and ID cards were issued to 1,54,945 persons as part of the scheme. They are also being trained to use digital payment apps such as Google pay, Phone pe, Amazon pay, etc.

