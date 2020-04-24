GHMC sanitation staff take a pledge to keep Hyderabad clean

Hyderabad: Sanitation workers take a pledge in front of the historic Charminar to keep the city clean, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Friday (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation workers take a pledge in front of the historic Charminar to keep the city clean, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Hyderabad on Friday.

To control the spread of COVID-19 the Sanitation workers are working restlessly daily to keep the city clean said Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan here on Friday.

Mayo visited the old city, at Charminar, and made the pledge at Charminar along with sanitary workers “we are all striving hard to keep the city clean at the risk of our lives for the welfare of the society and we appealed to the citizens to stay home stay safe till the end of lockdown period and urged the public to cooperate with GHMC & Government measure taken to control the spread of COVID-19 and we all collectively fight till the virus vanishes for our wellbeing.”





While speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said 25,000 sanitary workers, DRF teams and Entomology wings, Health, Police wings are working efficiently even in positive cases areas, whereas in some parts of the world are protesting for not taking care properly.

Mayor said, the Government giving incentive Rs.7, 500 to express solidarity with the sanitation workers the pledge programme is arranged.

Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar expressed his gratitude to the sanitation and other workers for keeping the city clean to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Our city is safe, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Minister MA&UD K. Taraka Ramarao monitoring the situation daily.

About 3233 vehicles are being pressed into service for the lifting of garbage and spraying disinfectant chemical. Hoping to come out of the situation as early as possible and advised to the public to stay home stay safe he said.

Commissioner GHMC, Lokesh Kumar, MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, EVDM Director, Vishwajit, OSD Srinivas Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Ashok Samrat participated in the programme.

