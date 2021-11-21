GHMC sets Dec 31 deadline for converting residential properties into commercial

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing an opportunity to the property owner to transform their residential properties into commercial ones. The last date to avail of this opportunity is December 31, 2021.

A total of 7000 residential properties were converted into commercial ones as these properties were situated in the commercial corridor.

The GHMC officials exhort the owners whose buildings are located at the commercial corridor to get approval certificates for changing their buildings into commercial ones through self-declaration by paying the prescribed fee for the conversion.

The civic body will either seize or close these buildings if the owners fail to apply for conversion and they have to pay additional charges by applying online before March 31, 2022.

If the owner pays the total amount for the conversion of the building at the time of filing the application, the government will give a discount of 10% of the conversion fee.

For online application and payment visit: https://cr.ghmc.gov.in/