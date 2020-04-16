GHMC shuts Ratnadeep for violating social distancing rule

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed the Ratnadeep supermarket situated at Srinagar Colony for violating social distancing rule here on Thursday.

Ratnadeep Supermarket, Srinagar colony sealed by Enforcement team for violation of govt orders on ensuring social distancing and customer access. EVDM teams inspecting all the establishments having public footfall to ensure compliance. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/5fStlZQ1yO — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) April 16, 2020

“Based on the complaint to the EV&DM wing control room, we have inspected the supermarket and found that social distancing is not being maintained by the shoppers. Plus, the working staff of the store was not using the personal hygiene equipment such as gloves, etc,” an official from wing told to siasat.com

It is absolutely possible for the Supermarkets/stores to ensure that govt guidelines are followed in letter and in spirit. Its just the willingness and effort to do it that makes the citizens stay that much more safe. Sharing a few pics of some stores that our teams have checked. pic.twitter.com/nDscIslbdB — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) April 16, 2020

During the inspection, the officials also observed that the staff themselves was not maintaining social distance and even at the billing counters the workers of the market were not managing the customer’s queues properly.

“They have not abided by the guidelines set by the government and hence the teams have sealed the Ratnadeep super market,” official added.

