GHMC shuts Ratnadeep for violating social distancing rule

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed the Ratnadeep supermarket situated at Srinagar Colony for violating social distancing rule here on Thursday.
“Based on the complaint to the EV&DM wing control room, we have inspected the supermarket and found that social distancing is not being maintained by the shoppers. Plus, the working staff of the store was not using the personal hygiene equipment such as gloves, etc,” an official from wing told to siasat.com
During the inspection, the officials also observed that the staff themselves was not maintaining social distance and even at the billing counters the workers of the market were not managing the customer’s queues properly.
“They have not abided by the guidelines set by the government and hence the teams have sealed the Ratnadeep super market,” official added.
mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.