GHMC special campaign to control mosquito menace in the city

Hyderabad: To control the mosquito menace in the city, the special team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s entomology wing has appointed extra staff.

“Attention will be paid to anti-larva and mosquito spray operations in schools, function halls, open plots and places which are closed for a long time by the entomology wing of the municipality, GHMC chief entomologist,” A Rambabu said.

Rambabu said the entomology wing will pay more attention to the wetlands of the Musi river. “Drones will be used for anti-mosquito spray in and around 185 lakes and water bodies of the city.

The GHMC officials have identified about 5000 open plots, 3272 schools, 764 function halls, 3348 apartment cellars and 16192 close houses.

According to officials, since the schools and function halls were closed due to COVID-19 for a long time, there is a likelihood of mosquito breeding there and the officials are paying more attention to such places and taking steps to control mosquito breeding.

The officials have increased their manpower to undertake the task. The entomology wing of GHMC will look into all the complaints received on GHMC entomology app and Twitter.