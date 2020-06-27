GHMC to take action against unstamped meat sellers in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) veterinary wing on Saturday announced that the wing is going to serve notices to all mutton and beef shop owners within the GHMC limits. The mutton and beef shop with will only be allowed to sell procured from mutton and beef from GHMC slaughter houses only.

A stamp of approval by the veterinary wing will indicated that this meat is from the GHMC slaughter houses. The GHMC officials stated that this decision has been taken in the interest of public health. “If any meat selling shop resorting to illegal slaughter of animals or if they sell unstamped mutton and beef procured from illegal sources, necessary action will be taken against the sellers, as per the GHMC Act, 1955,” a GHMC official added.

According to veterinary wing of GHMC, selling of unstamped meat is highly irregular and violates Section 548, 530, 487 & 596 of the GHMC Act 1955 which may lead to public health hazards.

