GHMC to take action against unstamped meat sellers in Hyd

By Mohammed Hussain Published: June 27, 2020, 6:45 pm IST
GHMC to take action against unstamped meat sellers in Hyd
Mohammed Abdul Rahman Beef Shop in Moghal Pura

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) veterinary wing on Saturday announced that the wing is going to serve notices to all mutton and beef shop owners within the GHMC limits. The mutton and beef shop with will only be allowed to sell procured from mutton and beef from GHMC slaughter houses only.

A stamp of approval by the veterinary wing will indicated that this meat is from the GHMC slaughter houses. The GHMC officials stated that this decision has been taken in the interest of public health. “If any meat selling shop resorting to illegal slaughter of animals or if they sell unstamped mutton and beef procured from illegal sources, necessary action will be taken against the sellers, as per the GHMC Act, 1955,” a GHMC official added. 

According to veterinary wing of GHMC, selling of unstamped meat is highly irregular and violates Section 548, 530, 487 & 596 of the GHMC Act 1955 which may lead to public health hazards. 

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Categories
HyderabadNewsTelanganaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close