GHMC to build 5 new model fish and meat markets across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve access to quality vegetables, meat and fish, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to build markets with modern facilities so that people can find and buy all of the items under one roof.

A press release from the GHMC on Thursday said that selling these things on the road side is leading to traffic blockades and disruption of movement across the city. So keeping that in mind, the municipal body is in the process of constructing 5 model markets at designated sites with a budget of Rs 19.49 crore, marked to be best suitable based on different parameters.

The model markets at Nacharam and Kukatpally are already operational and open to public. “The markets at Mallapur and Begum Bazar are still under construction and GHMC hopes to get them ready as early as possible in the estimated amount of time. Traffic control measures have already in place in these areas,” stated the release,

The old municipality market at Narayanaguda with an estimated budget of Rs 4 crore is being converted into a model market and will soon be open to buyers once the construction is completed, it added.