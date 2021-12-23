GHMC to build alternative roads in twin cities

Hyderabad: A meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee held Wednesday under the Chair of the Mayor G Vijayalakshmi for the approval of alternative roads in the city, road expansions, junction improvements and 40 other development projects.

The mayor Vijayalaxmi informed that important decisions were taken to develop 5 to 6 junctions in each Municipal zone.

In the meeting, a MIM member sought the development of Balapur to Bandlaguda Road.

The GHMC commissioner said a tender shall be sought soon for setting up another C&D plant in the city.

The road projects approved in the meeting for expansions and acquisition of properties are:

Tigal Kunta cross Road to Tadban labor adda via Irfan hotel nawab Sahab Kunta – 228 properties to be acquired.

Metro bakery to Adeeba Hotel Road expansion in Rajendra Nagar – 236 properties to be acquired.

Moghal ka Nala to Puranapul Road expansion – 573 properties to be affected.

Lucky star hotel to Hafiz Baba Nagar via ful Mohammadiya Masjid Road expansion – 138 properties to be affected.

Dabeerpura darwaza to Mandi Mir Alam road expansion – 52 properties to be acquired.

Banjara darwaja to Naya Qila Via Golconda Police station, Road expansion – 168 properties to be acquired.

Banjara darvaja to Fateh darwaza Road expansion – 273 properties are being affected.

Similarly, a resolution has been adopted in the meeting to acquire:

34 properties for Kacheguda junction development;

21 properties for Jama Masjid Chauk Laad Bazaar junction improvement;

44 properties for Ali cafe junction improvement;

26 properties for YMCA junction improvement; and

22 properties for Barkatpura junction development.

Budget of Rs 6 cr has also been approved for the construction of a a multi-purpose stadium at Khairatabad zone’s circle number 18 at NBT Nagar.

Similarly, a Shamshan Ghat project has also been approved at Khairatabad with a budget of Rs. 2.20 cr.