GHMC to build multi-storied function halls, cemeteries

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to build 14 multi-storied function halls and cemeteries in certain parts of the city.

The civic body has announced that it will set up the function halls and cemeteries which will cost approximately Rs 34 crores. These structures will come up in the Old City.

As per officials, eight function halls have been constructed so far in areas such as Bansilalpet, Boiguda, Chaitanya Nagar, Seethaphalmandi, Ramanthapur, LB Nagar. The state has incurred an expenditure of Rs. 23.73 crore on these function halls.

The other two function halls have reached the final stage of construction whereas, four are in the initial stage of construction, reported Hans India.

It is to be noted that the GHMC has also finished the construction of 24 modern graveyards in the first phase. These include facilities such as cremation platforms, ash storage, prayer hall, waiting area, sitting room, electrification among others, which cost Rs 24.13 crore.