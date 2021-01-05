GHMC to provide e-commerce platform to street vendors under ‘Mai Bhi Digital’ campaign

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to conduct ‘Main Bhi Digital (me too digital) drive in the city, which is designed by the Centre. Starting New Year, street vendors across the city will be able to accept, make payments digitally and have their customers on mobile food delivery applications.

The civic body will provide the e-commerce platform to the street vendors, to grow their business on various mobile food delivery applications like Zomato, Swiggy, and Uber.

The drive has also been prompted by the success of the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) scheme, launched in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, to provide vendors microcredit.

Similarly, providing street food vendors with marketing facilities through an e-commerce platform has the potential to further contribute to the economic growth of the respective street vendors, the civic body said in a statement.

In addition, GHMC has decided to create a profile of the social and economic conditions of street vendors in the city in collaboration with the relevant departments like ICDS, Department of Medical Health, Bankers and Labor.

As part of the new drive, between January 4 and 22, street vendors across the city who have availed Rs. 10,000 loan will be trained in using digital platforms.

As part of this, GHMC will launch a ‘Main Bhi Digital’ campaign to motivate street vendors and to spread awareness among them to apply for government schemes. The campaign will be held till January 22 of this month as per the directions of the Central government.