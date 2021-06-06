GHMC to take stern action against illegal constructions

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to take strict action against the persons and the builders who are involved in illegal construction.

GHMC has formed task force teams on a zonal basis to inspect the constructions. The task force teams will inspect the construction sites and check whether the construction works undertaken are being done according to the guidelines issued by the corporation.

The corporation has also made it mandatory to display sanctioned plans on a board at the construction site. By displaying the plan, the chances of false promise will reduce thereby the buyers of the property can take an informed decision.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has asked the town planning officials to ensure that sanctioned plan is displayed at the construction site. Warning the officials, he said that any negligence would result in disciplinary action.