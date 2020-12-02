GHMC votes 46.55 percent in polls,results on Dec 4

Hyderabad, In the GHMC polls voter percent was put at 46.68 while it was thought to be less due to poor voter turnout.

While Kanchanbagh recorded the highest voting percentage of 70.39 Yousufguda was the lowest with 32.99 percentage. The poll body has informed that total voters turnout was put at 46.68 percentage.

In the previous GHMC polls in 2009, 2016 the poll percentage was even less, the election Commission claimed. Of 150 divisions, 149 went to polls barring Old Malakpet that was cancelled due to misprint of the CPI symbol with CPM.

It said that the poll percentage was 42.04 and 45.29 in the 2009 and 2016 polls respectively.