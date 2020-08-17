Girish Chandra Murmu meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Murmu was former Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 17th August 2020 4:53 pm IST
Girish Chandra Murmu meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Girish Chandra Murmu, the newly-appointed Comptroller and Auditor General of India called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu was former Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the office of President of India posted a picture of the meeting.

“Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the office of President of India tweeted.

READ:  Pakistan army Chief Bajwa to visit Saudi Arabia to smoothen ties

Earlier this month, in a first, Murmu became the first tribal to take charge as the CAG of India.

On August 8, Murmu took charge as the CAG of India after he was administered the oath of office by President Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu was appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close