menu
search
12 Mar 2020, Thu Islamic Calender
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending
  • People Also Viewed

UP: Girl found dead in bushes with strangulation marks

Posted by Qayam Published: March 12, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
UP: Girl found dead in bushes with strangulation marks

Mainpuri: A girl was found dead with strangulation marks in a village under Dannahar police station limits here, police said on Thursday.

The girl had gone missing since Monday and her body was spotted by locals in bushes on Tuesday morning, they said.

Its condition suggested that she had been strangled after being raped, police added.

The girl’s father lodged an FIR against one Manoj with whom she was last seen, who has since been arrested, police said, adding that he has also confessed to the crime.

A post mortem is awaited and a probe is underway.

Source: PTI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved