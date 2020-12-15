Girl killed for refusing to feed brother’s dogs

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 15 : A man shot dead his sister because she refused to make ‘rotis’ for his dogs. He then surrendered before the police.

Ashish, a pet lover with several dogs, apparently lost his temper when his sister in her 20s refused to feed his pets.

The incident took place in Ganga Nagar in Meerut on Monday where Ashish, a real estate dealer, asked his sister Parul to make the ‘rotis’.

Parul apparently refused which enraged Ashish, who then got his pistol and shot her in the head and in the chest.

Parul died on the spot.

On hearing the gunshots, family members came running and found Parul lying in a pool of blood.

Ashish called the police and informed them about the incident. He was arrested and the body was sent for post mortem.

Circle Officer Sadar, Poonam Sirohi said that the police were investigating other angles as well.

