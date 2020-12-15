Girl killed for refusing to feed brother’s dogs

News Desk 1Published: 15th December 2020 11:14 am IST

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 15 : A man shot dead his sister because she refused to make ‘rotis’ for his dogs. He then surrendered before the police.

Ashish, a pet lover with several dogs, apparently lost his temper when his sister in her 20s refused to feed his pets.

The incident took place in Ganga Nagar in Meerut on Monday where Ashish, a real estate dealer, asked his sister Parul to make the ‘rotis’.

Parul apparently refused which enraged Ashish, who then got his pistol and shot her in the head and in the chest.

Parul died on the spot.

On hearing the gunshots, family members came running and found Parul lying in a pool of blood.

READ:  Avoid deceptive propaganda, MSP and mandis will continue: Tomar

Ashish called the police and informed them about the incident. He was arrested and the body was sent for post mortem.

Circle Officer Sadar, Poonam Sirohi said that the police were investigating other angles as well.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 15th December 2020 11:14 am IST
Back to top button