Girl kills two Taliban after they murder her parents

Kabul: An Afghan girl has been hailed as hero after she shot dead two Taliban fighters and wounded several more with her family’s AK-47 after they dragged her parents from their home and killed them for supporting the government.

Insurgents in the central province of Ghor stormed the home of teenager Qamar Gul last week looking for her father, the village chief who was a government supporter.

When his wife resisted, the Taliban fighters killed the couple outside their home, local police chief Habiburahman Malekzada said.

Gul then came out from the house with her family’s AK-47 and opened fire, killing the two Taliban fighters who gunned down her mother and father. Gul aged between 14 and 16 injured several others.

‘Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,’ Malekzada said.

Some villagers and pro-government militia men has now intervened and removed the girl and her brother from their home to a safer place, after militants came back to the site looking for revenge, said Mohamed Aref Aber, spokesman to the provincial governor.

Since the incident, social media has been praising Gul for her heroism.

A photograph of Gul, wearing a headscarf and holding a machine gun across her lap has gone viral in the past few days.

The Taliban regularly kill villagers who they suspect of being informers for the government or security forces.

In recent months, the militants have also stepped up their attacks against security forces despite agreeing to peace talks with Kabul.