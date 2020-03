A+ A-

Ballia: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the village under Sahatwar police station limits, they said.

However, it came to light after a woman lodged an FIR alleging that her daughter was raped by a 19-year-old man, police said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and investigations are on, they added.