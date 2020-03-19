Girl student commits suicide fearing failure in exam

Hyderabad: A girl student committed suicide fearing failure in the Intermediate Examination. This incident took place in Begumpet Police station area.

As per the details, Saijyothi (17) who was the daughter of Raju, resident of Bhagatsingh Nagar wrote the examination recently.

Depressed over the fear of failure, she committed suicide by hanging herself. The Begumpet Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Source: Siasat News

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.