Give 15 mins to cops to weed out Rohingyas from Old city: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The state president of BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today heaped praises on state police and added that the police would scan the entire old city within 15 minutes and find out Rohingyas and Pakistanis . He dared the state government to give 15 minutes time to the police if it had guts.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers in the Khammam town. Several joined the BJP in the presence of the state president. Speaking on the occasion he claimed that several leaders from Siddipet, Khammam and Warangal We’re ready to join their party.

He said that the arrogance of CM KCR had not come down even after defeats in Dubbak and GHMC elections.

He asked the state government as to Why it was not taking up the election of GHMC mayor. He alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders were offering Rs.5 crore to their party corporators if they joined the Ruling party.

Sanjay also reacted sharply to an incident involving a head master abusing five minor Girls in Laxmidevipally mandal of Bhadadri Kothagudem district . He alleged that the ruling Party leaders were trying to hide the incident.