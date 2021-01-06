Give expats due honour, ensure they’re not facing any problem: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Jan 7 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and recruiting agencies to take care of Bangladeshi expatriates.

Hasina said everything has to be looked after by the recruiting agencies and the ministry for those who are willing to go abroad. “Ensure their security, especially the female migrant workers.”

About the home bound expatriates who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19, the Prime Minister also said that the Bangladesh government is taking various initiatives to make the country economically stronger and self-reliant.

Hasina also briefly described various steps of the government taken for the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates.

Bangladesh has set the theme – ‘Mujib Borsho er Ahoban, Dokkho Hoye Bidesh Jan’ (The call of Mujib Year, go abroad after getting skilled).

Hasina said her government is taking care of them and there is no reason to be upset.

The government is providing stimulus packages while Karma Sangsthan Bank, Palli Sanchay Bank and SME Foundation are there to provide them loans so that they could start their own business.

She said there are many mega projects going on in the country and many people are working there. “They’re gaining experiences working in these projects and these experiences will be helpful for them both at home and abroad.”

The Prime Minister also urged the people of the country not to step into the path of darkness falling prey to middlemen.

“I request you one thing that those who’re involved in manpower migration — from recruiting agencies to the Ministry — to give them (expats) the due honour and make sure they’re not facing any problem,” she said.

Hasina said this while addressing a programme virtually marking International Migration Day 2020 from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry organised the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

Hasina called upon all to get enlisted and wait with patience to get the desired jobs through proper and legal channels.

She said if the migrant workers fall in trouble being instigated by someone is very much painful and dangerous for the persons and their families.

In this regard, she recalled the deaths of some migrant workers in Libya and hoped that such incidents would not happen in the future.

“There’s no scarcity of jobs and food in the country…you please don’t run like a blind to catch the Golden Deer; you go abroad for jobs after getting registered, and that’s what we want.”

Hasina emphasised on receiving proper training before going abroad in search of jobs.

She mentioned that there are some people who manage a certificate without getting proper training, and they face problems once they land in a foreign country.

“I think that without doing this if anyone takes the training with sincerity than that person will not face any harassment abroad, all have to put attention in that, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry should put more surveillance in this matter,” said Hasina.

She mentioned, “We’re on the path of attaining economic self-reliance, we’re constructing 100 economic zones…there’ll be no scarcity of work here also. We’ll also have skilled workers, foreign investment is coming.”

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad and Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, on behalf of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, distributed education scholarship cheques among the children of Bangladeshi expatriates and commercially important persons (CIPs) crests among the expatriates for sending higher amount of remittance through the legal channel and investing in the country.

