‘Give the Taliban space’: British army chief Nick Carter

Hyderabad: The head of the British army, Nick Carter on Wednesday asked the world to give the Taliban the space required to form a new government in Afghanistan and also added that they might discover that the insurgents have become “more reasonable” than what they were in the 1990s.

Nick Carter, Britain’s chief of the defence staff also added that he was in contact with the former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai who is said to meet the Taliban on Wednesday.

Speaking to the BBC, Carter stated that, “We have to be patient, we have to hold our nerve and we have to give them the space to form a government and we have to give them the space to show their credentials.”

He added that the new Taliban might emerge to be far more reasonable than their earlier members as they are not a homogenous organization. Carter went further and said that the Taliban seems far more reasonable than what they were.

However, among other British army veterans, Charlie Herbert, a former army major general who worked in Afghanistan told Sky News that one shouldn’t be “seduced by these smooth words,” Herbert added that there is no evidence of the Taliban moderating its stance and that everything they are doing right now is to ensure international recognition from the West, China, and Russia.

These comments come around the same time European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borell stated that any cooperation by the EU with Afghanistan will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of everyone.