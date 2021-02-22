Glade One Golf Resort to stage a unique format golf event

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 : The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Glade One Golf Resort have joined hands to launch a new four-day event, the Glade One Masters, and it will be played at the Glade One Golf Resort here from Tuesday, it was announced on Monday.

The tournament, the ninth event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, carries a prize purse of Rs.30 lakh.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on Saturday.

The PGTI will be holding an event at the Glade One Golf Resort for the first time.

The unique format for the tournament comprises the first two rounds of nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as international winners Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi along with the highest-ranked Indian in the world, Udayan Mane, and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai, and Arshpreet Thind.

The Glade One championship golf course, designed by Gary Player, is a testament to the versatility of the world’s leading golf course design firm. Each of the nine holes has been meticulously crafted giving them a unique character while striking a balance between aesthetics, strategy, playability and leisure.

“The Glade One Golf Resort has a charm of its own. It has some tricky holes with water bodies and, of course, its standout features are the island green and an island tee. An island tee is something that I’ve never seen before so it adds to the uniqueness of this course. I’m really looking forward to playing at this magnificent course,” said Chikkarangappa, who won the Gujarat Open Golf Championship last week.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.