Glenmark supports over 50,000 law enforcement officials

Hyderabad: In support of police authorities working on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, Glenmark Foundation, the CSR arm of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has partnered with NGO RISE Infinity Foundation to distribute Candid dusting powder samples and alleviate common skin conditions. Together, the partners will reach out to more than 50,000 law enforcement personnel across 12 cities in India including Hyderabad.

Speaking on the intervention, Mr. Neeraj Joshi, Senior Vice President at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “The Police are the life-line in controlling discipline. Now, their service has been extended to healthcare discipline. Police authorities working tirelessly on the frontlines of this pandemic often have to pull off long shift hours, and the heat and humidity of summer months can be an added challenge. Through this multi-city intervention, Glenmark expresses its support and appreciation for the country’s civil authorities, by addressing their immediate skin health needs.” He added that Glenmark extends its hearty salutation to police personnel across the country and salutes their efforts and dedication to save lives.

As part of this partnership, Glenmark will provide the powder products for each city, while RISE Infinity Foundation will coordinate the delivery through their network of Partners, local NGOs and volunteers.

Ms. Karon Shaiva, Managing Trustee of RISE Infinity Foundation says, “The power of partnerships is visible in every aspect of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the combined efforts of everyone that enables us to reach faster and better. We hope that this collaboration across the length and breadth of India with the support of Glenmark will provide some relief to our police force in the difficult conditions under which they have to conduct their duties. “

Candid Dusting Powder is a market leading brand of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals comprising active ingredient Clotrimazole 1%w/w. The powder reduces the chances of fungal infections of skin and keep common skin issues such as itching and irritation at bay. Over the years, Candid has rapidly gained the trust of Doctors and is the Number 1 prescribed brand in its segment.

