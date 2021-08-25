Global chip shortage affecting ‘everybody but Apple’: Report

San Francisco: Current component and chip shortages plaguing the smartphone industry are now affecting “everybody but Apple,” according to a new report.

A report from Wave7 Research indicates that the shortages are affecting makers of lower-cost Android handsets, with Samsung and OnePlus being particularly hard hit. However, the shortages do not appear to be affecting Apple iPhone, Mac, or iPad as significantly.

“Sources have told Wave7 Research that Apple was able to lock down chipset supply well ahead of time. This was not the case for other OEMs,” Wave7 Research’s Jeff More told PCMag.

Samsung and OnePlus are particularly hard hit since Qualcomm said earlier this year that demand for its chips was outstripping supply.

According to AppleInsider, the issues appear to affecting OnePlus particularly hard, with the company’s market share dipping to 10 per cent in August because of short supply of certain models.

Samsung is seemingly prioritizing production of higher-end flagships, since supply of its Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra are stable while its lower-cost devices are out of stock at many locations, the report said.

Additionally, JP Morgan has recently highlighted that Apple’s market share did not fall in July as one would expect ahead of a September iPhone event. In other words, Apple is not seeing the typical seasonal decline in the summer.

The supply constraints may eventually catch up with Apple, however.

During its last earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that the Cupertino company would see worsening supply issues in the September quarter. Specifically, Maestri said the problems could begin to affect iPhone and iPad sales specifically.