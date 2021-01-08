Global Covid-19 caseload nearly 88mn: Johns Hopkins

By IANS|   Published: 8th January 2021 8:48 am IST
Global Covid-19 caseload nearly 88mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Jan 8 : The overall global coronavirus caseload has increased to nearly 88 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.89 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 87,952,778 and 1,895,925, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 21,543,310 and 364,735, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,395,278, while the country’s death toll soared to 150,336.

READ:  'China ready to work with ASEAN to further enrich partnership'

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,961,673), Russia (3,297,833), the UK (2,898,037), France (2,763,370), Turkey (2,296,102), Italy (2,220,361), Spain (2,024,904), Germany (1,869,306), Colombia (1,737,347), Argentina (1,690,006), Mexico (1,479,835), Poland (1,356,882), Iran (1,268,263), South Africa (1,170,590), Ukraine (1,133,802) and Peru (1,022,018), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 200,498.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (129,987), the UK (78,632), Italy (77,291), France (66,700), Russia (59,628), Iran (55,933), Spain (51,675), Colombia (45,067), Argentina (44,122), Germany (38,304), Peru (37,925), South Africa (31,809), Poland (30,241), Indonesia (23,520), Turkey (22,264), and Ukraine (20,334).

READ:  For the first time, UN uses Urdu in its communication

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 8th January 2021 8:48 am IST
Back to top button