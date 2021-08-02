Global COVID-19 caseload tops 198.2 mn

 The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,997,105 and 613,223, respectively, according to the CSSE.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd August 2021 12:54 pm IST
AP reports 14 COVID-19 deaths; lowest figure after April 15
Representational Image

Washington: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 198.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.22 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.11 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 198,253,965, 4,223,597 and 4,112,837,149, respectively.

 The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 34,997,105 and 613,223, respectively, according to the CSSE.

MS Education Academy

 In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,655,824 cases.

 The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,938,358), France (6,209,934), Russia (6,207,513), the UK (5,907,594), Turkey (5,747,935), Argentina (4,935,847), Colombia (4,794,414), Spain (4,447,044), Italy (4,350,028), Iran (3,871,008), Germany (3,778,277) and Indonesia (3,440,396), the CSSE figures showed.

 In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 556,834 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (424,351), Mexico (240,906), Peru (196,438), Russia (156,726), the UK (130,014), Italy (128,068), Colombia (120,998), France (112,073) and Argentina (105,772).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button