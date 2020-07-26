Global COVID-19 cases surpass 16mn: Johns Hopkins (Ld)

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases on Sunday surpassed the 16 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 644,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases now stood at 16,048,100, while the fatalities rose to 644,537 the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,178,027 and 146,460, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,394,513 infections and 86,449 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,385,635), and is followed by Russia (805,332), South Africa (434,200), Mexico (385,036), Peru (375,961), Chile (343,592), the UK (300,270), Iran (288,839), Pakistan (273,113), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (264,973), Italy (245,864), Colombia (240,795), Turkey (225,173), Bangladesh (221,178), France (217,801), Germany (206,278), Argentina (158,334), Canada (115,470), Qatar (109,036) and Iraq (107,573), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,823), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,102), India (32,060), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,484) and Russia (13,172).

Source: IANS

