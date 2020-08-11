Global COVID-19 cases surpass 20mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Aug 11 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 20 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 734,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20,011,186 and the fatalities rose to 734,664, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,089,416 and 163,425, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,057,470 infections and 101,752 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,215,074), and is followed by Russia (890,799), South Africa (563,598), Mexico (485,836), Peru (478,024), Colombia (387,481), Chile (375,044), Iran (328,844), Spain (322,980), the UK (313,392), Saudi Arabia (289,947), Pakistan (284,660), Bangladesh (260,507), Argentina (253,868), Italy (250,825), Turkey (241,997), France (239,306), Germany (218,508), Iraq (153,599), Philippines (136,638), Indonesia (127,083), Canada (122,053) and Qatar (113,262), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (53,003), UK (46,611), India (44,386), Italy (35,209), France (30,327), Spain (28,576), Peru (21,072), Iran (18,616), Russia (14,973), Colombia (12,842), South Africa (10,621) and Chile (10,139).

Source: IANS

