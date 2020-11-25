Global Covid-19 cases surpass 60 million: Johns Hopkins University

New York, Nov 26 : Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 60 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 60,037,735, with a total of 1,413,325 deaths worldwide as of 12:27 p.m. local time (1727 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 12,642,245 and 260,591, respectively. India recorded 9,222,216 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 6,118,708 cases and 170,115 deaths, the world’s second largest death toll, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Countries with more than 1.5 million cases also include France, Russia, Spain and Britain, while other countries with over 50,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy and France, according to the CSSE tally.

Global cases topped 40 million on Oct. 19, and hit 50 million on November 8. It took 20 days for the global caseload to jump from 40 million to 50 million, and only 17 days from 50 million to 60 million.

The US remains the worst-hit nation, accounting for more than 20 per cent of global cases.

On Tuesday, the US identified 1,72,935 new cases, marking the 22nd consecutive day that the country had reported more than 1,00,000 new cases.

US medical professionals and experts feared the case number will continue to surge after the Thanksgiving holiday. ¦

–IANS

rs/