Global COVID-19 cases top 16.1mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 647,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,199,796, while the fatalities rose to 647,910, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,233,764 and 146,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,419,091 infections and 87,004 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,385,685), and is followed by Russia (811,073), South Africa (445,433), Mexico (390,516), Peru (375,961), Chile (345,790), the UK (301,020), Iran (291,172), Pakistan (273,113), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (266,941), Italy (246,118), Colombia (240,795), Turkey (226,100), Bangladesh (223,453), France (217,801), Germany (206,667), Argentina (162,526), Canada (115,787), Iraq (110,032) and Qatar (109,305), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,837), Mexico (43,680), Italy (35,107), India (32,063), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,700) and Russia (13,249).

Source: IANS

