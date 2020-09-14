Global Covid-19 cases top 28.8mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 8:27 am IST
Washington, Sep 14 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 922,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,891,676 and the fatalities rose to 922,441, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,754,356, while the country’s death toll stood at 78,586.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,330,455), and is followed by Russia (1,059,024), Peru (722,832), Colombia (708,964), Mexico (668,381), South Africa (649,793), Spain (566,326), Argentina (555,537), Chile (434,748), France (402,893), Iran (402,029), the UK (370,928), Bangladesh (337,520), Saudi Arabia (325,651), Pakistan (301,481), Turkey (291,162), Iraq (290,309), Italy (287,753), Germany (261,737), Philippines (261,216), Indonesia (218,382), Ukraine (158,122), Israel (155,604), Canada (138,640), Bolivia (125,982), Qatar (121,740), Ecuador (118,594), Kazakhstan (106,803), Dominican Republic (103,660), Romania (103,495), Panama (101,745) and Egypt (101,009), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (131,625), Mexico (70,821), the UK (41,717), Italy (35,610), France (30,903), Peru (30,526), Spain (29,747), Iran (23,157), Colombia (22,734), Russia (18,517), South Africa (15,447), Chile (11,949), Argentina (11,352) and Ecuador (10,864).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

