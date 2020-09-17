Global Covid-19 cases top 29.7mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Sep 17 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 29.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 939,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,760,579 and the fatalities rose to 939,427, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,629,702 and 196,752 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,020,359, while the country’s death toll stood at 82,066.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,419,083), and is followed by Russia (1,075,485), Peru (738,020), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (680,931), South Africa (653,444), Spain (614,360), Argentina (589,012), Chile (439,287), France (443,869), Iran (410,334), the UK (380,668), Bangladesh (342,671), Saudi Arabia (327,551), Pakistan (303,634), Iraq (303,059), Turkey (296,391), Italy (291,442), Philippines (272,934), Germany (266,869), Indonesia (228,993), Israel (170,465), Ukraine (166,694), Canada (141,852), Bolivia (128,872), Qatar (122,449), Ecuador (121,525), Romania (107,011), Kazakhstan (106,984), Dominican Republic (105,521), Panama (103,466) and Egypt (101,500), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (134,106), Mexico (71,978), the UK (41,773), Italy (35,645), France (31,056), Peru (30,927), Spain (30,243), Iran (23,632), Colombia (23,478), Russia (18,853), South Africa (15,705), Chile (12,058), Argentina (12,116) and Ecuador (10,996).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.