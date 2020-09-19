Global Covid-19 cases top 30.3mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 8:44 am IST
Washington, Sep 19 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,395,579 and the fatalities rose to 950,344, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,722,699 and 198,509, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,214,677, while the country’s death toll soared to 84,372.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,495,183), and is followed by Russia (1,086,955), Peru (750,098), Colombia (743,945), Mexico (688,954), South Africa (657,627), Spain (640,040), Argentina (613,658), France (467,421), Chile (442,827), Iran (416,198), the UK (388,412), Bangladesh (345,805), Saudi Arabia (328,720), Iraq (311,690), Pakistan (304,386), Turkey (299,810), Italy (294,932), Philippines (279,526), Germany (271,247), Indonesia (236,519), Israel (179,071), Ukraine (173,703), Canada (143,911), Bolivia (129,419), Ecuador (124,129), Qatar (122,917), Romania (110,217), Kazakhstan (107,134), Dominican Republic (106,732), Panama (104,879) and Egypt (101,772), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (135,793), Mexico (72,803), the UK (41,821), Italy (35,668), France (31,257), Peru (31,146), Spain (30,405), Iran (23,952), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,128), South Africa (15,857), Argentina (12,656), Chile (12,199) and Ecuador (11,044).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

