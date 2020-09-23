Global Covid-19 cases top 31.5mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Sep 23 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.5 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 969,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, total number of cases stood at 31,517,087 and the fatalities rose to 969,578, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,896,218 and 200,786, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,562,663, while the country’s death toll soared to 90,020.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,591,364), Russia (1,111,157), Colombia (777,537), Peru (768,895), Mexico (705,263), Spain (682,267), South Africa (663,282), Argentina (652,174), France (507,150), Chile (448,523), Iran (429,193), the UK (406,058), Bangladesh (352,178), Saudi Arabia (330,798) and Iraq (327,580), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 138,105.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (74,348), the UK (41,951), Italy (35,738), France (31,426), Peru (31,369), Spain (30,904), Iran (24,656), Colombia (24,570), Russia (19,575), South Africa (16,118), Argentina (13,952), Chile (12,321) and Ecuador (11,126).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.