News Desk 1Published: 21st October 2020 9:50 am IST
Global Covid-19 cases top 40.7mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Oct 21 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 40.7 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,123,960, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 40,728,371, while the death toll surged to 1,123,967, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,272,427 and 220,992, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,597,063, while the country’s death toll soared to 115,197.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,273,954), Russia (1,422,775), Argentina (1,018,999), Spain (988,322), Colombia (974,139), France (973,275), Peru (870,876), Mexico (860,714), the UK (765,487), South Africa (706,304), Iran (539,670), Chile (494,478), Iraq (434,598), Italy (434,449) and Bangladesh (390,206), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 154,837.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (86,893), the UK (44,057), Italy (36,705), Spain (34,210), France (33,928), Peru (33,820), Iran (31,034), Colombia (29,272), Argentina (27,100), Russia (24,473), South Africa (18,656), Chile (13,702), Indonesia (12,734), Ecuador (12,404), Belgium (10,489) and Iraq (10,366).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

