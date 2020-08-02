Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 680,000: Johns Hopkins University

New York, Aug 2 : Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 680,000 on Saturday, reaching 680,575 as of 11.35 a.m. (1535 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 17,639,185, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 4,579,761 and 153,642, respectively. Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Brazil, Mexico, Britain, India, Italy and France.

