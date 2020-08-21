Global COVID tally rises to 22.2 million: WHO

Geneva: The number of COVID-19 cases globally has grown by more than 263,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,500 patients have died in the same period, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) data revealed on late Thursday.

The WHO said that the total number of new cases in the world amounted to 263,601, while the increment in fatalities to 6,554.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 22,256,220, while the global death toll at 782,456.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

Source: ANI