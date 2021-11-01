Global cues lift sentiments; equity indices trade higher

By IANS|   Published: 1st November 2021 4:01 pm IST
Mumbai: Healthy global cues along with better valuations lifted India’s key equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – during Monday’s early-morning trade session.

At 9.45 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 59,661.74 points, up 35 4.81 points or 0.60 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 59,577.48 points from its previous close of 59,306.93 points.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,794.85 points, higher by 123.20 points or 0.70 per cent.

It opened at 17,783.15 points from its previous close of 17,671.65 points.

