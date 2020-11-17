Global launch of the movement against extremism

Peace is an essential entity for the advancement of the human civilisation. However, the planet has witnessed extremism and violence among all the tribes, communities and the nations from time to time in thename of race and religion. The increase in hate, intolerance and extremism have resulted into brutalities that threatens the peaceful living and coexistence of the human societies. The increasing globalisation and growth in mixed living and multiculturalism requires a greater compassion and understanding for peace to prevail on the planet. The growth of right wing politics, role of geopolitics and pervasion of social media has given rise to violence and terrorism, making peaceful coexistence a challenge.

Realising the challenge, the UN Secretary-General in Feb 2016 at the Geneva Conference called for a comprehensive global approach encompassing not only essential security-based counter-terrorism measures but also systematic preventive steps to address the underlying conditions that drive individuals to radicalize and join violent extremist groups. India is socially and culturally the most diverse country in the world having followers of not only all the religions but also the origin of four major religions. Indian Muslims numbered 200 million is the 2nd largest community in the world. The exposure to vast social diversity and multiculturalism and with the message of Sufism, the essence of Islam, deep in the hearts, Indian Muslims are the most suited to show way to the world for peaceful coexistence in multicultural societies.

Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms (IMPAR) as the apex body of more than 10,000 prominent Muslims of India and Indian origin worldwide is launching today on the World Peace Day the “Global Movement against Extremism” to collect one million signatures and submit to the UN. We call upon all the like-minded people to join and support this movement through all social media platforms and sign the petition for the message of harmony, justice and humanity.

Please join the global launch of the movement by 15 prominent members from all 5 continents today on zoom at 6.30 pm IST.

Meeting ID 82503011175

Passcode: 343521

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82503011175?pwd=YTcyZTlac3B4eVAzdkhlK25vd3RvUT09

Thanking you and looking forward to your kind consideration and positive response.

With Regards

Dr. MJ KhanPresident, IMPAR+91-9560097890mjkhan@impar.in