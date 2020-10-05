GMRVF aids govt students with both online and offline classes

Hyderabad: In order to bridge the education gap caused due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) in partnership with a Delhi based start up have come forward to help over 100 stduents studying in government schools around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport via online and offline classes.

The initiative started online classes for 10th standard students studying in government schools from villages around Shamshabad since August. The classes began after short listing of students with help of Vidya Volunteers from Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Shamshabad: Zilla Parishad Boys High School, Shamshabad and Zilla Parishad High School, Mamidipally in Telangana.

ConveGenius, the startup, developed an app for 10th class students, to help them learn and to track their development using online learning tools.

The Vidya Volunteers of GMRVF are assisting the students to use the app. The online classes are automatically assessed on a daily basis for individual student through CG Slate app which is also developed by ConveGenius, said a press release on Monday.

R. Mahalakshmi, a student at one of the government schools at Mamidipally, said, “I am studying 10th class in Govt. High School, Mamidipally. I thank GMR Varalakshmi Foundation for showing us the new way of learning through CG slate app. As the app shows what is right and what is wrong we are able to correct ourselves. Also, the Vidya Volunteers are very helpful in clearing our doubts”.

The offline class though the study circles

The offline mode has taken off through the Study Circle programme to teach the students for lower classes and those needing most attention. GMRVF has developed a group of Vidya Volunteers who have been trained to steer various educational interventions successfully providing focused assistance to the students in need. These Vidya Volunteers in turn pick up senior students from the govt. schools based on their inclination towards teaching and academic performance to teach in the study circles.

GMRVF, Hyderabad is also helping students of 1st to 8th classes by arranging study circle classes from July, 2020 onwards. This study circle is comprised of 110 students belonging to four government primary schools, one each in Airport Colony, Gollapally, Mamidipally and Shamshabad. These classes are conducted in offline mode where a senior student volunteer mentors four children in his/her neighborhood with all safety precautions in place. The volunteers are helping the students to learn Math, Science and English subjects.

GMRVF has also provided specially designed workbooks to the students of study circle classes, to help them improve in English, Math and Science subjects.

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, “We are glad that we could enable the underprivileged children studying in government schools. With this online and study circle classes we are able to provide these students a level playing field. We hope that the students attending these classes use this opportunity and achieve meritorious results and help themselves and their family in the future. GMRVF will continue to try help the student community in all possible ways”.

Online class for youth

GMRVF, also provide online training classes for the benefit of the youth, which could be accessed by the candidates from the safety of their homes. GMRVF has adapted courses like Drywall & False Ceiling Technician, Excavator Operator, Welding Technician, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Automobiles and Two wheeler repairing, Solar Technician, Electrical House Wiring, Hotel Management (F&B), Computers – MS Office & DTP into ‘Blended Learning Method’. This approach combines online educational literature and opportunities for virtual interaction along with physical training which will be conducted once the center opens as per government guidelines.

Who are GMR Varalakshmi Foundation?

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) – the CSR arm of GMR Group, works with the communities surrounding the Group’s business operations to improve the quality of lives. GMR Group, through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, carries out community based development initiatives at over 24 different locations across India.