Goa: 48 people test negative for coronavirus

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said 48 suspected COVID-19 patients in the state have tested negative for the infection.

So far, five people have tested positive for coronavirus in the coastal state.

“Swab samples of 48 suspected patients were sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune earlier this week,” the minister told PTI.

All reports have come out negative, he added.

Five positive patients, who are undergoing treatment at a special COVID-19 facility, are in stable condition, Rane confirmed.

Source: PTI

