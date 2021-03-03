Goa CM administered Covid-19 vaccine

Panaji, March 3 : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday was administered the Covid-19 vaccine at the Sanquelim primary health centre in North Goa.

Speaking to reporters after he was administered the vaccine, Sawant said that the vaccine is safe and no case of adverse side-effect has been reported in Goa.

“My father has also taken the vaccine. The vaccine is safe. The PM has taken it himself. Being a frontline worker and doctor by profession, I had registered for the vaccine previously. The doctor called me today informing me that it was my turn,” 47-year-old Sawant said.

“Now that I have taken the vaccine, more people in Goa will have the confidence to get themselves vaccinated,” the Chief Minister also said.

“There was no pain and no reaction in the half an hour window period. If there is a side effect, they have given tablets to counter it. It is safe, everyone should take the vaccine,” Sawant said, while commenting about his experience with the vaccination shot.

