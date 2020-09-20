Goa CM hails passage of farm bills, says ‘will do away with middlemen’

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 4:16 am IST
Panaji, Sep 20 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday hailed the passage of the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha, saying these bills will benefit farmers of the country in the real sense by doing away with the middlemen involved in the procurement of farm produce.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ‘Seva Saptah’ event held in Panaji, as part of the 70th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sawant said that the bills, which are now scheduled to be sent to the President for assent, would also help farmers fetch a good price for their produce.

“The farm bills will benefit the actual farmers. They will get the price that they deserve. It also does away with the middlemen, who would earlier stand to benefit,” the Chief Minister said.

“I welcome the passage of these new bills as they will benefit agriculture in the real sense,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

