Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 2nd September 2020 1:13 pm IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Panaji: Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” Sawant tweeted.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,962 active COVID-19 cases and 13,850 recoveries have been reported in Goa.

READ:  'Black Panther' hero Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

So far, 194 lives have been claimed by the virus in the state. 

Source: ANI
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close